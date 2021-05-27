Daily Weather Forecast For Beresford
BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
