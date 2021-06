Reports tell us that Upcoming rapper Lil Loaded passed away yesterday. At first there were very scarce details surrounding death but the rappers friends say that he committed suicide because his girlfriend cheated on him. His family did not confirm the reason why, but they did say he committed suicide. His friend EBKCYRAQ wrote on his Instagram “My nigga just killed himself cause his bitch. I hate this hoe so much right now. That nihh told me inna studio last month somebody fuck his girl, he a kill em. This nihh ended this shit behind his girl. He meant that shit. Brudda I love you bih.We had plans…On my daughter, I know how you felt.”