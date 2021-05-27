Cancel
Fairview, OK

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Fairview Digest
 5 days ago

(FAIRVIEW, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fairview Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairview:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aDEywWa00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairview, OK
With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

