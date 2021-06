Since finding out my partner is pregnant back in December, I’ve been in full blown proactive, logical, methodical dad mode. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a robot. It’s not like I’ve suddenly become analytical and devoid of emotion. In fact, I can proudly say this is the most content, most full of love and most hopeful I have ever felt. By a long way. Nothing else even comes close. There are just so many decisions to make and it feels like there is so much at stake that I’m trying to stay rational for fear of cocking it all up before my baby has even taken her first breath.