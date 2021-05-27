Cancel
Refugee Festival Scotland comes to Edinburgh

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever the weather, people in Edinburgh can expect a warm welcome at Refugee Festival Scotland – and a packed programme of events showcasing refugee arts and culture. This year’s festival runs from 14 June - 20 June. From live music and dance to online art shows, film screenings, gaming marathons and family-friendly picnics, the festival has something for everyone.

