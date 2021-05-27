Refugee Festival Scotland comes to Edinburgh

This has been a very busy day. We got up early and had breakfast, then we went down to the school and looked at the horse and wagons getting ready for the Scotland Trail Ride. This was started years ago with a laps of a few years. It was started again about three or four years ago and seems to be getting larger every year. After looking at the horses and wagons, we went downtown and found a parking place near Dunham’s store building. We waited until the trail riders parade of horses and wagons road through town, we counted 44 horses and mules, then we went across the road to the old beauty shop and checked out the new Scotland Farmers Market. The produce is grown at Cedar Rock Acres, right here in the Scotland area and is supplied fresh daily. The produce store is open from 7 a.m. ‘til 7p.m. Monday through Saturday. If there is not anyone inside just call the number posted and you will be in touch with some one immediately. They were very busy today and we sat and visited with friends that came by to check out the new business. This is so great, I can just run down the hill and pick up veggies and strawberries for dinner and be home in ten minutes. This is great for Scotland. Thanks Donna and Sheldon Sturtevant. We are sure you will have a lot of support.