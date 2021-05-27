Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exmore, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Exmore

Posted by 
Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 5 days ago

EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aDEykB600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
4
Followers
50
Post
602
Views
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exmore, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Saturday sun alert in Exmore — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EXMORE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Exmore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Get weather-ready — Exmore’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Exmore: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Exmore Updates

Your 4-day outlook for Exmore weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Exmore: Monday, May 10: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;