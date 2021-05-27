Daily Weather Forecast For Exmore

EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 80 °F, low 64 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Rain Showers Likely High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



