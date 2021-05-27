Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Machias, ME

Thursday rain in Machias: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) Thursday is set to be rainy in Machias, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Machias:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aDEyc7I00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Machias Dispatch

Machias Dispatch

Machias, ME
6
Followers
50
Post
468
Views
ABOUT

With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Chance Light Rain#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nearby Hikes#Forums#Planning#Money#Nws Data#Household Tasks#Retirement Savings#Student Loan#Finances#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Machias, MEPosted by
Machias Dispatch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Machias

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Machias: Monday, May 31: Light rain in the day; while light rain then scattered rain showers during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night;
Machias, MEPosted by
Machias Dispatch

Machias’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Machias: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 22: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service office in Caribou Maine, by calling 1-800-909- 5970 or visit https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report. Target Area: Hancock; Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Washington County in southeastern Maine East central Hancock County in southeastern Maine * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 542 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Deblois, or 18 miles northwest of Cherryfield, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Deblois, Franklin, Mariaville, Eastbrook, Waltham, Amherst, Aurora and Beddington. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service office in Caribou Maine, by calling 1-800-909- 5970 or visit https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report. Target Area: Hancock; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL HANCOCK COUNTIES At 608 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deblois, or 15 miles northwest of Cherryfield, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Deblois, Franklin, Mariaville, Eastbrook, Waltham, Aurora and Beddington. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Flights over Northern Maine to Map Geology

A low-flying airplane over northern Maine later this month is going to be mapping the region’s geology. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by U.S. Geological Survey and Maine Geological Survey scientists to get images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Machias Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Machias’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Machias: Monday, May 10: Scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Penobscot County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Northern Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH SMALL HAIL WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON... NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND EAST CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 110 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Lakeville, or 24 miles southeast of Lincoln, moving northeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Danforth, Springfield, Topsfield, Grand Lake Stream, Lakeville, Codyville Plantation, Dyer Township, Fowler Township, Prentiss, Carroll, Waite, Codyville and Brookton. This includes US Highway 1 between Waite and Brookton.