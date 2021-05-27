Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lacygne, KS

Lacygne Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 5 days ago

LACYGNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aDEybEZ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
2
Followers
49
Post
181
Views
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lacygne, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lacygne, KSPosted by
Lacygne Journal

Get weather-ready — Lacygne’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lacygne: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 04:53:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne. * Until late Thursday night. * At 8:01 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 30.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying farmland and other rural land floods. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Highway 152 floods 0.75 miles west of La Cygne. If Middle Creek is also flooding Highway 152, the only route into or out of la cygne will be the County Road, or 4th Street, leading north from La Cygne. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River La Cygne 25.0 21.6 Mon 8am 25.1 29.8 29.4
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Linn The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne Flood stage: 25.0 feet Latest stage: 7.3 feet at 10 AM Sunday Maximum Forecast Stage: 26.3 feet at 1 AM Wednesday May 19 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.