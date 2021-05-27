Lacygne Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 04:53:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne. * Until late Thursday night. * At 8:01 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 30.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying farmland and other rural land floods. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Highway 152 floods 0.75 miles west of La Cygne. If Middle Creek is also flooding Highway 152, the only route into or out of la cygne will be the County Road, or 4th Street, leading north from La Cygne. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River La Cygne 25.0 21.6 Mon 8am 25.1 29.8 29.4