Lacygne Daily Weather Forecast
LACYGNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
