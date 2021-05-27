Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, Nvidia Or Pinduoduo?

Http://i1.wp.com/dailyfintech.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/e7544e8728191dd46560cc38ddbce4b3.png?fit=962,1190&ssl=1#. Bitcoin has been trying to rebound and then it drops again. As I write this, it’s well off its April 13 high of nearly $65,000, hovering at $35.9k. Bitcoin’s price has plunged nearly 40 percent since early May, its worst month, since September 2011. This free fall comes after Elon Mush announced that Tesla would stop accepting bitcoin for purchases and after regulators in China banned Chinese banks and other financial institutions from supporting bitcoin, including processing payments, allowing customers to hold bitcoin in their accounts and converting bitcoin into yuan or other currencies. The roller-coaster in bitcoin is raising questions about its risks as an investment and viability as a financial asset. Major financial industry players, including Fidelity Investments and SkyBridge Capital are pressing the SEC to approve plans to launch funds on public stock markets that would let small retail investors tap into the rise of bitcoin prices. The SEC always been skeptical of bitcoin funds, going as far as rejecting earlier proposals by the Winklevoss twins, because of worries that the agency could not guarantee safeguards against fraud and manipulation. Given the growth of the market and increased interest, the dynamics are quite different than in the past, but the recent wild swings of crypto prices are a concern for regulators making them hesitant to agree on any regulations being put in.