Wagner, SD

A rainy Thursday in Wagner — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Wagner Post
 5 days ago

(WAGNER, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wagner Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wagner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aDEyXeX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

