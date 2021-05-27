A rainy Thursday in Wagner — and 3 ideas for making the most of it
(WAGNER, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wagner Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wagner:
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.