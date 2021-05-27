SkySparc extends multi-year deal with Dutch State Treasury

If you’re interested in debt securities, one of the first products you’ll need to get familiar with is a 10-year treasury note. What is a 10-year treasury note? On the surface, it’s one of the most stable types of debt securities out there—after all, it’s backed by the U.S. Government. It matures over a period of 10 years, and pays a dividend every six months during that period. After a decade, holders can redeem it for the face value of the note.