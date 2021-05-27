Cancel
SkySparc extends multi-year deal with Dutch State Treasury

finextra.com
 6 days ago

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has extended its partnership to supply consulting and support services to the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA). Under the renewed agreement, SkySparc will continue to supply day-to-day support services, as well as working on specific consultancy projects. DSTA was a pilot client for SkySparc’s Patch Upgrade as-Service model (PUaaS), which was recognized in Central Banking’s FinTech & RegTech Global Awards 2019. More recently, SkySparc supported DSTA’s migration from use of EONIA as a reference rate in its swaps portfolio to the new euro short-term rate (€STR).

