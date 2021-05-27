Cancel
Barnum, MN

Barnum Weather Forecast

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 5 days ago

BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDEyPaj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

