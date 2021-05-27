Barnum Weather Forecast
BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
