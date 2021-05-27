Barnum Weather Forecast

BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 46 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 58 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



