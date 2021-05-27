Cancel
Shippenville, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Shippenville

Shippenville Dispatch
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDEyKQK00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Shippenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

