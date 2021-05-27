Daily Weather Forecast For Shippenville
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.