Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Computer Vision in Fintech

By Mike Daglass
istockanalyst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many people, the combination of “computer vision” and “fintech” looks extraordinary mostly because the financial industry is regarded as a field reluctant to change. And that is totally understandable. The complexity of operations, the scope of services financial institutions provide and the obvious significance of human resources makes its modernization almost unthinkable and hard to implement and handle. However, computer vision technology has already captured fintech, rapidly changing the field most skeptical to innovations.

www.istockanalyst.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Smartphone#Fintech Companies#Technology Companies#Financial Technology#Internet Technology#Ai Meets#Ocr#Change Machine Vision#Innovations#Internet Banking Payments#Analytical Companies#Financial Data Security#Financial Institutions#Complexity#Estimation Technology#Real Estate Companies#Financial Engagement#Convergence Points#Wide Digitalization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Software
Related
Computersmelvillereview.com

Computer Technology Associates

Widespread use in business, industry, schooling, and authorities has created a demand for skilled computer professionals. If you consider yourself “into computer systems,” contemplate being the one Computer & Technology that designs them, builds them, maintains them, repairs them, and even teaches others how to use them. Computer assist specialists are ranked within the top ten quickest growing profession fields in South Carolina by the US Department of Labor.
Technologydronedj.com

AirMarket, Telus demonstrate UTM, computer vision solution

Canadian Unmanned Traffic Management and fleet management company AirMarket, in partnership with mobility and IT Company Telus, have carried out a successful live demonstration of a system designed to safely operate multiple drones for surveillance, infrastructure monitoring, and more. For drones to be operated at scale, you need a few...
Labor IssuesPosted by
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For May 19, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: Drivers and homeowners will be able to purchase pay-per-mile auto insurance and homeowners insurance from Metromile and Hippo, respectively, and save up to 15% on their auto and homeowners insurance policies when bundled.
Haverford, PAhaverford.edu

Integrating Ethics Into Computing Curricula

Haverford College is part of the inaugural cohort of 22 colleges and universities who have come together in an unprecedented collaboration to create a playbook with lessons learned on how schools can update curricula to help students bring ethics and a holistic view of society to the design of technology products.
Softwareaithority.com

AppTek’s Workbench Delivers 85% More Efficiency in Computer Vision and Speech Recognition Data Labeling Tasks

AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), Text-to-Speech (TTS) and Natural Language Processing / Understanding (NLP/U) technologies, announced significant productivity gains through improvements to its Workbench Data Annotation and Labeling Platform. This is the result of ML-enabled automation for the production of multi-format, multi-domain, speech, audio, text, image, natural language and computer vision data, which are used to fuel mission critical AI models for federal and enterprise customers.
Businessnonwovens-industry.com

Maxcess Acquires OneBox Vision

Maxcess, a global leader in innovative solutions for web handling applications, announced today the acquisition of OneBox Vision Ltd. in Tipperrary, Ireland. OneBox Vision Ltd was founded in 2011 by Conor O’Neill and brings a suite of proprietary vision inspection solutions that will add to the existing Maxcess product range, opening new opportunities and adding tremendous value for Maxcess customers. O’Neill will be joining the Maxcess organization in a new role to expand Maxcess’ vision inspection solutions.
EconomyTechCrunch

Taipei-based computer vision startup eYs3D gets $7M Series A

Based in Taipei, Taiwan, eYs3D was spun out of Etron, a fabless IC and system-in-package (SiP) design firm, in 2016. It will use its new funding to build its embedded chip business in new markets. The company’s technology, including integrated circuits, 3D sensors, camera modules and AI-based software, have a wide range of applications, such as robotics, touchless controls, autonomous vehicles and smart retail. EYs3D’s products have been used in the Facebook Oculus Rift S and Valve Index virtual reality headsets, and Techman Robots.
Businessimveurope.com

Adaptive Vision bought as Zebra enters vision market

Software supplier Adaptive Vision has been acquired by US firm Zebra Technologies for an undisclosed cash sum. Zebra, which has around 8,200 employees and provides technology for retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and the public sector, is entering the machine vision market with the acquisition. The company...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Get started in Quantum Computing

Reading about quantum mechanics makes you wonder what kind of world (or worlds from the Many Worlds Interpretation [1]) we live in. To make matters worse, a popular quote attributed to Nobel Laureate Richard Feynman says, “If you think you understand quantum mechanics, you don’t understand quantum mechanics.” Well, then how on Earth (or Earths…) can we learn Quantum Computing without a degree in either Computer Science or Quantum Mechanics? Luckily, there’s an answer for that: you don’t need to know much about quantum phenomena nor how your ‘classical’ computer works piece by piece to start using quantum computers. Believe me, I’m doing so!
Mathematicsmathworks.com

Computing Eigenvalues of Symmetric Matrices

I am giving a five-minute talk tomorrow, June 26, at the virtual seminar on Complexity of Matrix Computations. Here are my slides. Two new MATLAB functions, instrumented to count flops, are available at tred.m and imtql.m. Contents. symeig_blog_01. imshow('slides/symeig_blog_01.png') symeig_blog_02. imshow('slides/symeig_blog_02.png') symeig_blog_03. imshow('slides/symeig_blog_03.png') symeig_blog_04. imshow('slides/symeig_blog_04.png') symeig_blog_05. imshow('slides/symeig_blog_05.png') symeig_blog_06. imshow('slides/symeig_blog_06.png')
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Virtual Fintech Forum 2021

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin to deliver keynote at Virtual FinTech Forum 2021. Amid rising use of blockchain in finance and cryptocurrencies emerging as Digital Gold for millennial investors across Asian markets, the alternative investment class will take centre stage at Virtual FinTech Forum on May 27 when Ethereum Creator, Vitalik Buterin delivers a keynote address on The Progress of Ethereum and its role in Future of Finance.
ComputersThe Next Web

What’s the difference between human eyes and computer vision?

Since the early years of artificial intelligence, scientists have dreamed of creating computers that can “see” the world. As vision plays a key role in many things we do every day, cracking the code of computer vision seemed to be one of the major steps toward developing artificial general intelligence.
Computersarxiv.org

Testing symmetry on quantum computers

Symmetry is a unifying concept in physics. In quantum information and beyond, it is known that quantum states possessing symmetry are not useful for certain information-processing tasks. For example, states that commute with a Hamiltonian realizing a time evolution are not useful for timekeeping during that evolution, and bipartite states that are highly extendible are not strongly entangled and thus not useful for basic tasks like teleportation. Motivated by this perspective, this paper details several quantum algorithms that test the symmetry of quantum states and channels. For the case of testing Bose symmetry of a state, we show that there is a simple and efficient quantum algorithm, while the tests for other kinds of symmetry rely on the aid of a quantum prover. We prove that the acceptance probability of each algorithm is equal to the maximum symmetric fidelity of the state being tested, thus giving a firm operational meaning to these latter resource quantifiers. Special cases of the algorithms test for incoherence or separability of quantum states. We evaluate the performance of these algorithms by using the variational approach to quantum algorithms, replacing the quantum prover with a variational circuit. We also show that the maximum symmetric fidelities can be calculated by semi-definite programs, which is useful for benchmarking the performance of the quantum algorithms for sufficiently small examples. Finally, we establish various generalizations of the resource theory of asymmetry, with the upshot being that the acceptance probabilities of the algorithms are resource monotones and thus well motivated from the resource-theoretic perspective.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

GPU Computing for Machine Learning

GPU Computing (general-purpose computing on graphics processing units) enables many modern machine learning algorithms that were previously impractical due to slow runtime. By taking advantage of the parallel computing capabilities of GPUs, a significant decrease in computational time can be achieved relative to traditional CPU computing. CUDA, developed and provided...
ComputersAPS physics

Simulation of memristive synapses and neuromorphic computing on a quantum computer

One of the major approaches to spike-based neuromorphic computing is using memristors as analog synapses. We propose unitary quantum gates that exhibit memristive behaviors, including Ohm's law, pinched hysteresis loop and synaptic plasticity. Hysteresis depending on the quantum phase and long-term plasticity that encodes the quantum state are observed. We also propose a three-layer neural network with the capability of universal quantum computing. Quantum state classification on the memristive neural network is demonstrated. These results pave the way towards quantum spiking neural network built on unitary processes. We obtain these results in numerical simulations and experiments on the superconducting quantum computer ibmq_vigo.
Computersfierceelectronics.com

Fundamentals: What is embedded vision?

Similar to its counterpart, machine vision, embedded vision is the application of hardware and technology to assist in process control and automation. Common applications include industrial settings, autonomous vehicles, and drones. Until recently, machine vision was viewed as a separate but related technology, something like a big sister. However, as computer technology evolves, the lines between embedded vision and machine vision continue to blur.
Softwareamazon.com

Host multiple TensorFlow computer vision models using Amazon SageMaker multi-model endpoints

Amazon SageMaker helps data scientists and developers prepare, build, train, and deploy high-quality machine learning (ML) models quickly by bringing together a broad set of capabilities purpose-built for ML. SageMaker accelerates innovation within your organization by providing purpose-built tools for every step of ML development, including labeling, data preparation, feature engineering, statistical bias detection, AutoML, training, tuning, hosting, explainability, monitoring, and workflow automation.
Technologyarxiv.org

Computer Vision and Conflicting Values: Describing People with Automated Alt Text

Scholars have recently drawn attention to a range of controversial issues posed by the use of computer vision for automatically generating descriptions of people in images. Despite these concerns, automated image description has become an important tool to ensure equitable access to information for blind and low vision people. In this paper, we investigate the ethical dilemmas faced by companies that have adopted the use of computer vision for producing alt text: textual descriptions of images for blind and low vision people, We use Facebook's automatic alt text tool as our primary case study. First, we analyze the policies that Facebook has adopted with respect to identity categories, such as race, gender, age, etc., and the company's decisions about whether to present these terms in alt text. We then describe an alternative -- and manual -- approach practiced in the museum community, focusing on how museums determine what to include in alt text descriptions of cultural artifacts. We compare these policies, using notable points of contrast to develop an analytic framework that characterizes the particular apprehensions behind these policy choices. We conclude by considering two strategies that seem to sidestep some of these concerns, finding that there are no easy ways to avoid the normative dilemmas posed by the use of computer vision to automate alt text.
Economyfinextra.com

Demystifying the role of the fintech CTO

This series of articles looks to demystify the various C-level roles within fintech companies today – exploring the career paths taken by top managers, their critical skills, daily responsibilities and challenges, and even how the pandemic has impacted their understanding of running a successful business. This second instalment of the...