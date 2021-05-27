Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Figs IPO Stock Price and Prediction: Figs Valuing Around $4.4 Billion!

By Charitarth Ahlawat
getindianews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFigs is a healthcare apparel company that has priced its stock for 22$ a share which they did on Wednesday night which was pretty well above the expected range that the people were thinking of, this is made the value of the company be 4.4 billion dollars which have happened on an equity basis after including the fully diluted shares into the account.

getindianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#The Longest Time#All Set
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Commodities & Futureinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Returns Lowering in Values

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. In an extension of the serially falling of the crypto market, the ETH/USD daily chart currently shows that price returns to lowering in values under the line of $2,000 resistance. The 50-day SMA indicator has been freshly intercepted from the top by the 14-day SMA trend-line as the bearish trend-line drew downward across them to get placed on the current immediate resistance of the same point earlier mentioned. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region with closed lines in an attempt to cross to the southbound to indicate that the downside move is probably yet to be exhausted.
Stockscom-unik.info

Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 220,394 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Marketspulse2.com

PYPL Stock Price: $337 Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) have received a $337 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) have received a $337 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette had reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Confluent IPO: CFLT Stock Listed on Nasdaq Exchange

The Confluent IPO is here! The company filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) to go public on June 24th. Is Confluent a good investment opportunity? Let’s dig into the details…. Confluent IPO: Business Overview. Confluent was founded in 2014 by Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao. The...
StocksInvestorPlace

Doximity IPO: 16 Things to Know About DOCS Stock After Its 103% Debut

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock is retreating on Friday after the company saw its shares rocket higher with its initial public offering (IPO). Let’s take a look at DOCS stock and what investors need to know about the Doximity IPO. Doximity went public yesterday and quickly saw shares of its stock rocket...
Businesswoodlandreport.com

Chinese ridesharing giant Didi valued at $60 billion IPO

According to a revised F-1 prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Didi aims to list 288 million American Depository Shares, which is the equivalent of 72 million shares of Class A common stock, on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker code DIDI. Didi expects...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) Plans to Raise $276 Million in June 30th IPO

Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) plans to raise $276 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,900,000 shares at a price of $38.00-$42.00 per share. In the last 12 months, Xometry, Inc. generated $141.4 million in revenue and had a net...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades LPL Investment (LPLA) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded LPL Investment (NASDAQ: LPLA) from Conviction Buy to Buy with a price target of $170.00. The analyst comments "We continue to see LPL as an attractive business with a high-single-digit organic growth rate, expanding addressable market, and considerable EPS upside in a "normalized" rates environment. However, risks to spreads paid by the banks for sweep deposits amid significant liquidity in the system pose risks to 2022 EPS estimates (we are now marginally below the Street). Although the upside case remains intact (we see path to $14+ in EPS in 2024) and investors could ultimately look through rates-related revenue headwinds over the next 12-18 months, the downside case could also become more pronounced relative to other rate-sensitive stocks under our coverage (where the impact of low rates is fully in the run-rate). Our scenario analysis suggests that, at current levels, the market is not paying much for EPS optionality to the upside "“ partially reflective of these risks, while our upside scenario implies the stock could be worth ~$190 or 40% upside from current levels, keeping us Buy rated. In the report, we outline our framework across various rates scenarios and implications for the stock."
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $411.00

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.71.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 4.7% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.03. 27,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,478,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.
Stockspulse2.com

NFLX Stock Price: $568 Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have received a $568 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have received a $568 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson upgraded the company shares to “Outperform” from “Neutral.”
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.08.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

XRP Price Dips 4.4% to $0.603 – Where to Buy XRP

Ripple’s XRP is one of the top ten altcoins. The cryptocurrency has managed to increase tremendously this year, and it has covered most of the losses realized after the lawsuit filed by the SEC. Most altcoins witnessed a major pullback on Friday, which erased some of the gains made during...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Mister Car Wash stock soars in its debut, valuing company as $5.6 billion

Shares of Mister Car Wash Inc. rallied out of the gate Friday, even as the Arizona-based carwash chain's initial public offering priced overnight at the low end of the expected range. The company raised $468.8 million, as the IPO priced overnight at $15 a share, compared with expectations of a pricing between $15 and $17 a share. The stock's first trade was at $18.90 at 12:16 p.m. Eastern for 4.1 million shares, or 26.0% above the IPO price. At the opening price, the company was valued at about $5.60 billion. TThe stock went public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.4% while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.
Stockspulse2.com

SPCE Stock Price: $20 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) received a price target increase from $18 to $20 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) received a price target increase from $18 to $20 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the company shares.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Torrid IPO values company at $2.3 billion

Torrid Holdings has set the terms for its initial public offering. The plus-size young women's apparel retailer plans to offer 8 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. At the top of the proposed range, Torrid would raise $168 million and have a valuation of $2.3 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "CURV."
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Compass stock down nearly 30% since IPO

Less than three months after going public amid a wave of investor optimism about housing markets and enthusiasm for real estate technology, Compass shares have dropped almost 30 percent. Compass, the second-biggest residential brokerage in the U.S., closed at $14.35 a share in New York trading Thursday, up 34 cents...