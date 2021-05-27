Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomfield

Effective: 2021-05-06 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Hardin; Nelson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Rolling Fork River near Boston affecting Hardin and Nelson Counties. Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain that fell Tuesday will cause the river to rise. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Rolling Fork River near Boston. * Until Friday evening. * At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 36.8 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 36.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Agricultural bottomland is covered. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.3 feet on 02/22/2019.