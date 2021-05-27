Cancel
Bloomfield, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomfield

Bloomfield News Watch
BLOOMFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDEy72800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

