Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly Cloudy
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
