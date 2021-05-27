Tujhse Hai Raabta, 27th May 2021, Written Episode Update, Uttara Enters To Seek Revenge From Kalyani!
The episode starts with Asawari as she notices Kalyani and pushes Dolly towards her. As awari runs from there. Kalyani grabs Dolly and takes her to the police station. On the other hand, a big stone falls in front of Malhar’s car, and his car gets destroyed. Malhar comes out of the car. Anupriya calls him and asks him to come back to the home soon. Malhar gets worried hearing Anupriya’s voice as she sounds panicked. She notices a lady who is coming into the car. She stops her car and smiles. He asks her for a lift. Malhar says to her that he is a police commissioner, she asks him to show his ID card.getindianews.com