Tujhse Hai Raabta, 27th May 2021, Written Episode Update, Uttara Enters To Seek Revenge From Kalyani!

Today’s episode starts with Vansh as he asks Ridhima that why called Thappa. Riddhima replies that she wanted to prepare fake documents for her. He asks why? She says that he is the one who said to her that he doesn’t want to see his face. She says then she decides to go far from him. Vansh says to her that she can’t be left him. He says that he can find her from anywhere. He asks how can she leave him. Ridhima gets emotional while Vansh gets very angry. Suddenly, a party hampers showers on them, and a recorder starts in which Riddhima says I Love You Vansh.