Selfie Accident Claims Five Lives – Newspot

Accidents

Selfie Accident Claims Five Lives

newspotng.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive members of an Indonesian family drowned when a dock where they were taking a selfie collapsed, police said Thursday, just weeks after a similar fatal accident. The family of 14 were at picturesque Kandi Lake in West Sumatra when they gathered on the wooden structure to take a group photo, but their combined weight brought it down, police said.

newspotng.com
#Java Island#West Sumatra#Accident#Police Chief#Selfie Accident Claims#Indonesian#Boat#Tourists#Picturesque Kandi Lake#Weight
