Phillipsburg, KS

Weather Forecast For Phillipsburg

Phillipsburg News Beat
Phillipsburg News Beat
 5 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDEy1jm00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

