The thing about Indian society and Indian mentality is that we tend to condemn what we don’t understand. Women, for instance. Whether it is women wearing their choice of clothes, pursuing their choice of careers, or getting romantically involved in ways they seem fit, chances are that they will always be judged for it. Much like actress Neena Gupta, who having been one of the few in her times to have a child out of wedlock, was often judged by many around her.