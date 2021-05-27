Mali Military Frees President, Prime Minister – Newspot

On 3rd May 2021, Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi allowed government armed forces and national police control over North Kivu and Ituri’s provincial governments. The decision is in response to the two eastern provinces previously declared under a state of siege on April 30th, a constitutional authority the government of DR Congo exercises if worsening circumstances quickly threaten the independence of the province, or if they interrupt the regular functions of its governance. Sparking these decisions is the recent violence pervading eastern Congolese regions, caused by more than 130 armed groups. These include certain groups such as the Lendu association of militia Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO); the Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF); and the Nduma Defense of Congo-Renové (NDC-R).