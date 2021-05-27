Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, IN

Jump on Hamilton’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 5 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hamilton Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hamilton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDExyKF00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
9
Followers
49
Post
332
Views
ABOUT

With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Rain Thursday#Hamilton Thursday#Nws Data#Fun#Liftoff#Today#Retirement Savings#Cloud#Things#Attractions#Money#Grey#Household Tasks#Finances#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hamilton, INPosted by
Hamilton News Beat

Get weather-ready — Hamilton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hamilton: Monday, May 17: Cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Hamilton News Beat

Your 4-day outlook for Hamilton weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hamilton: Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night; Wednesday, May 12: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;