Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senator Griffo Proposes Legislation to Protect Against Antisemitism in New York

By Andrew Derminio
Posted by 
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In recent years and even in recent weeks there has been a rise in antisemitic attacks in cities across New York State and for Senator Joe Griffo enough is enough. Griffo has introduced legislation that would provide more protections against antisemitism and hateful acts against Jewish people. Griffo says that while this has been a problem for decades for people of the Jewish faith and heritage, the Anti-Defamation League has reported a dramatic increase in in-person and online acts of hate.

961theeagle.com
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Hate Crime#Synagogues#Bill Of Rights#State Violence#Voting Rights#Democrat#Assembly#New York State Senate#Senator Griffo#Sen Joseph Griffo#Senator Joe Griffo#Legislation#Senate Bill S4563#Protections#Human Rights Law#Antisemitic Attacks#Jewish People#Antisemitic Activities#Acts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Fraud CrimesPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Scam Targets New York State Retirees

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is warning state retirees not to be fooled by a text message scam that’s going around. The message asks for a payment to upgrade the retirement fund. DiNapoli says it’s a fraud that claims to reduce taxes or add money to a state retiree’s funds and other benefits.
HealthPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Cuomo Believes Vaccine Will Be Needed To Leave New York State

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering advice to residents who want to travel. Gov. Cuomo continues to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated. "If you are vaccinated, there are more opportunities for you. You're going to see venues opening up with vaccinated sections and unvaccinated sections. And you're going to have more of a chance to participate in activities and resume life," Cuomo said.
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

POLL: Majority of New York Wants One COVID-era Mandate To Continue

The people have spoken. Not every order from the state during the COVID pandemic has been unpopular or restrictive. In fact, a new survey conducted says that a majority of New Yorkers want one particular service to continue indefinitely. This service has helped many businesses across the state stay afloat during one of the worst economic downturns in over a decade. But, the NY Post says if the ruling is not extended again by June 5, it will expire.
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

New York Offers State Park Admission for Vaccination

New York’s latest incentive to try to convince people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is an offer of free admission to any state park. Governor Andrew Cuomo announce the “Shot in the Park” incentive that gives a two-day family pass to any state park to anyone getting a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson anywhere in New York State between now and May 31.
New Hartford, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Is New York Looking To Ban Delta 8 and Delta 10?

Is New York State now looking to ban Delta 8 and Delta 10 products?. Under proposed new state Health Department regulations, it looks like New York State is trying to ban these products. According to Syracuse.com, the proposed updates to regulations included a provision declaring that cannabinoid and cannabinol products made through a chemical process called isomerization can no longer be sold in New York. The new rules specified the compounds Delta 8 and Delta 10.
EducationPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

New York Schools Will Fully Reopen in the Fall

Schools in New York State will be open for face-to-face instruction for all students, full-time this fall. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced May 24 that, based on current COVID trajectory, students will be back in the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year beginning in September. While districts and individual educators around...
PoliticsNewsday

A reality check for NY Republicans

New York Republicans can almost taste the governor’s mansion. Andrew Cuomo will have served three terms by Election Day 2022; only two of New York’s 56 governors have won a fourth — Nelson Rockefeller (1959-73) and George Clinton (1777-95). Cuomo, moreover, is significantly weakened by allegations of sexual harassment, concealing...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...