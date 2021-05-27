Femi Fani-Kayode finds love again, meet his new boo, Nerita (photos)

Photos from the lavish birthday party Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and his new romantic partner Queen Nerita Ezenwa, the 2019 Queen of Aso International organized for his sons/triplets; Ragnar, Aiden and Liam have been shared online. The party which was held at FFK’s Abuja residence was attended by clerics like Rev. Bayo Oladeji, spokesman of CAN alongside Rev Emmanuel Omata and Rev Emmanuel Olorumagba who prayed before it began. Others who attended the party include Senator Grace Bent, Susan Ade-Coker, Lucy Akumabo, Ngozi Ezeani and Amina Gumi. It was also learnt that Chief Fani-Kayode’s elder son, Nicholas Oyinemi Endeley played a major role in organising the party held amidst tight security, alongside others. The celebrants were said to have un-wrapped heir numerous gifts in company of their dad and their elder brother, Prince Aragorn-Fani Kayode who reportedly played the role of ‘little chairman of the occasion’. Here are photos below………..