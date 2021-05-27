Cancel
Hoopa, CA

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Hoopa Bulletin
Hoopa Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HOOPA, CA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Hoopa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoopa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDExs1t00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hoopa, CA
With Hoopa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

