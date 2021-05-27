Sun forecast for Marlinton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(MARLINTON, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marlinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marlinton:

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then areas of drizzle during night High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



