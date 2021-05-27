Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlinton, WV

Sun forecast for Marlinton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Marlinton News Beat
Marlinton News Beat
 5 days ago

(MARLINTON, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marlinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marlinton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aDExokD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then areas of drizzle during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marlinton News Beat

Marlinton News Beat

Marlinton, WV
3
Followers
49
Post
383
Views
ABOUT

With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlinton, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Today#Light Rain#Sun Thursday#Drizzle#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Nws Data#Experimentation#Wv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Marlinton, WVPosted by
Marlinton News Beat

Get weather-ready — Marlinton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marlinton: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Pocahontas County, WVweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.