Sun forecast for Marlinton — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(MARLINTON, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marlinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marlinton:
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then areas of drizzle during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.