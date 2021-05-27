Daily Weather Forecast For New Town

NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night High 56 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 70 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



