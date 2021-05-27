Daily Weather Forecast For New Town
NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
