Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Town, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For New Town

Posted by 
New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 5 days ago

NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252XVk_0aDExmyl00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Town News Flash

New Town News Flash

New Town, ND
9
Followers
45
Post
581
Views
ABOUT

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Town, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
New Town, NDPosted by
New Town News Flash

Monday has sun for New Town — 3 ways to make the most of it

(NEW TOWN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Town. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
New Town, NDPosted by
New Town News Flash

New Town is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(NEW TOWN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Town. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
New Town, NDPosted by
New Town News Flash

Get weather-ready — New Town’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Town: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Burke County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burke, Divide, Dunn, McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Dunn; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA Critical fire weather conditions will once again be possible Friday, this time across the northwest. Expect highs in the lower 60s here with afternoon humidity values dropping into the 15 to 20 percent range. Winds will be out of the southeast up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Therefore, we have issued a Fire Weather Watch for the northwest. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.