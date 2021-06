President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe,as his Special Envoy with Cabinet Rank Status, to Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region. 2. This appointment of a Special Envoy by the President is also in consonance with the resolution of the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Member Countries, on the situation in Chad on the 25th of May, 2021.