Leon, WV

Weather Forecast For Leon

Posted by 
Leon Daily
 5 days ago

LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDExhZ800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

