Weather Forecast For Leon
LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
