Weather Forecast For Leon

LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night High 61 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



