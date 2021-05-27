Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Mountain, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Blue Mountain

Posted by 
Blue Mountain Dispatch
Blue Mountain Dispatch
 5 days ago

BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aDExeux00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blue Mountain Dispatch

Blue Mountain Dispatch

Blue Mountain, MS
13
Followers
50
Post
382
Views
ABOUT

With Blue Mountain Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Mountain, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Blue Mountain, MSPosted by
Blue Mountain Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Blue Mountain’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blue Mountain: Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Benton County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tippah A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR North central Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Benton County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Hardeman County in western Tennessee Fayette County in western Tennessee Southeastern Shelby County in western Tennessee At 412 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing hail up to the size of pennies and wind gusts to 50 mph were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Lagrange to near Collierville to near T O Fuller State Park. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. People in north central Tippah...northern Marshall...DeSoto northern Benton...southwestern Hardeman...Fayette and southeastern Shelby Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Alcorn County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcorn, Benton, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Tippah The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi Central Benton County in northeastern Mississippi Western Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Snow Lake Shores, or 12 miles east of Holly Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripley, Snow Lake Shores, Canaan, Gravestown, Walnut, Ashland, Falkner, Chalybeate, Murry, Brody, Brownfield, Whitten Town, Hamilton, Peoples and Tiplersville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Alcorn County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcorn, Benton, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Tippah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN TIPPAH...NORTHEASTERN BENTON AND WESTERN ALCORN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi.