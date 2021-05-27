4-Day Weather Forecast For Blue Mountain
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
