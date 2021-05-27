4-Day Weather Forecast For Blue Mountain

BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.