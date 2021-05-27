Lovell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LOVELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.