Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lovell, WY

Lovell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lovell Voice
Lovell Voice
 5 days ago

LOVELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aDExd2E00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lovell Voice

Lovell Voice

Lovell, WY
7
Followers
47
Post
419
Views
ABOUT

With Lovell Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lovell, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Wy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lovell, WYPosted by
Lovell Voice

Jump on Lovell’s rainy forecast today

(LOVELL, WY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lovell Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lovell, WYPosted by
Lovell Voice

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Lovell

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lovell: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night;
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Lovell, WYPosted by
Lovell Voice

Your 4-day outlook for Lovell weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lovell: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 15: Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;