Lovell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LOVELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.