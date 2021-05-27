Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, NM

Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Times
Santa Rosa Times
 5 days ago

SANTA ROSA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aDExc9V00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Rosa Times

Santa Rosa Times

Santa Rosa, NM
2
Followers
26
Post
195
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Rosa, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Santa Rosa, NMPosted by
Santa Rosa Times

Santa Rosa gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANTA ROSA, NM) According to Santa Rosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.88 per gallon on gas. Pilot at 2464 Historic Route 66 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at TA Travel Center at 2634 Historic Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.82.
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Guadalupe County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Santa Rosa, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Lake State Park and Colonias. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 263 and 279. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico.
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 330 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Santa Rosa, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Santa Rosa and Colonias. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 259 and 273. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Santa Rosa, NMPosted by
Santa Rosa Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SANTA ROSA, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Santa Rosa Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Baca, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL DE BACA AND CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 238 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yeso, or 18 miles west of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sumner Lake State Park, Yeso and Sumner Lake. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 302 and 305, and between Mile Markers 307 and 318. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Santa Rosa, NMPosted by
Santa Rosa Times

Santa Rosa is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(SANTA ROSA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Santa Rosa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Guadalupe County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...WEST CENTRAL DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles east of Corona, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln, west central De Baca, southwestern Guadalupe and southeastern Torrance Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 177 and 192. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 287 and 296. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central and east central New Mexico.
Santa Rosa, NMPosted by
Santa Rosa Times

Get weather-ready — Santa Rosa’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Santa Rosa: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL ZONES BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines Indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. The Red Flag Threat Index is forecast to reach historical values in portions of Harding and San Miguel Counties, where gusts may reach 50 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 35 to 50 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.