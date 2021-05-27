Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
