4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Lodge
RED LODGE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
