Sibley, IA

Weather Forecast For Sibley

Posted by 
 5 days ago

SIBLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDExSH700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Sibley

(SIBLEY, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sibley Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Dickinson County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Osceola PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog have developed from east central South Dakota, into southwest Minnesota and the Iowa Great Lakes. Locally dense fog will reduce visibility to a half mile or less at times through an hour or two after sunrise, with conditions expected to improve after 8 am. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility
Get weather-ready — Sibley’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sibley: Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 14: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance Rain Showers;
Buena Vista County, IAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.