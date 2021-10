Undoubtedly, the worst part of any vacation—aside from its ending--is having to leave our animal friends behind. I am dreading spending a week away from my dog while I visit Florida this month. But did you know you can bring your pet to Walt Disney World? Of course, pets are not allowed in the parks, restaurants, or pool areas unless they are service animals. However, Walt Disney World has several pet-friendly options for your next trip to ensure you don’t have to go long without seeing your pet.

