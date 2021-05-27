Beulah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BEULAH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 53 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 20 mph



