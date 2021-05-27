Beulah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEULAH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 53 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
