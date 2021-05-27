Cancel
TV Series

Watch the Trailer for “Is This Seat Taken?” the Forthcoming Web Series starring Chinasa Anukam

newspotng.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinasa Anukam is on a new adventure. The cheeky and slightly troublesome host goes on dates with some of your creative faves and absolutely nothing is off the table. Season one stars Falz, Prettyboy D-O, Ajebutter, and Michael Mayowa Sonariwo. Episode 1 Teaser Trailer: “Must it be every woman??”. Share...

newspotng.com
Falz
#Web Series#Watch Trailer#Stars#Adventure#Dates
