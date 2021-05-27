Watch the Trailer for “Is This Seat Taken?” the Forthcoming Web Series starring Chinasa Anukam

Sparks. Where to begin. They really are the greatest band you’ve never heard of. Sparks are Russell and Ron Mael, two brothers from LA who have been making uncategorizable rock music and influencing everyone from The Beatles to Beck since 1967. Sparks is/are just… Weird. But also absolutely brilliant. The one song of theirs you might’ve heard is ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us’ (below), otherwise, you’ve never heard them—which is insane when you consider they’ve released 25 studio albums. Apologies if you’re totally aware of who Sparks are and what they’ve done, but one out of every 250,000 people have heard of them. I only know they exist because they released a song called ‘Lighten Up Morrissey’ in 2008 (Morrissey is a huge Sparks fan). Sparks occupy the same place as Scott Walker and Wallace Berman in terms of output, influence and commercial anonymity (interestingly, Berman’s son, Tosh, wrote a book about Sparks with a foreword by Morrissey), but in June, the first-ever Sparks documentary, The Sparks Brothers, is slated for release. Watch the trailer above and be sure to get a Sparks t-shirt to piss off all the die-hard Sparks fans who don’t want their spot blown up.