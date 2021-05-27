Cancel
Campo, CA

Campo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 5 days ago

CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aDExJZo00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

