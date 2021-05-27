Cancel
San Manuel, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Manuel

San Manuel Dispatch
San Manuel Dispatch
 5 days ago

SAN MANUEL, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aDExEAB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

