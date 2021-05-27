Eureka Weather Forecast
EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.