Eureka, KS

Eureka Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Eureka Dispatch
Eureka Dispatch
 5 days ago

EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDExBW000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Eureka, KS
Posted by
Eureka Dispatch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EUREKA, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Eureka Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Posted by
Eureka Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Eureka’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eureka: Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Greenwood County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greenwood, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greenwood; Wilson; Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northwestern Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas Southwestern Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1125 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fall River, or 13 miles northwest of Fredonia...moving northeast at 20 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Toronto, Fall River, Coyville, Fall River Lake, Cross Timbers State Park, Toronto Lake, Batesville and Fall River State Park.
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Butler County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Butler County in south central Kansas Northwestern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Butler and northwestern Greenwood Counties, including the following locations... Cassoday, Rosalia, El Dorado Airport, El Dorado Lake and El Dorado State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 87 and 96. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.