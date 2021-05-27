Eureka Weather Forecast

EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 83 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



