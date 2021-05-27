Cancel
Lyman, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Lyman

Lyman Times
 5 days ago

LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDEx6Bc00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 40 °F
    • 6 to 18 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

