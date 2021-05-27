Cancel
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern are emerging in India

By Jasdeep Singh, Syed Asad Rahman, Nasreen Z. Ehtesham, Subhash Hira, Seyed E. Hasnain
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the Editor—The current outbreak of COVID-19 in India, which started in early March 2021, has created a new world record even beyond the outbreaks in the UK, the United States and Brazil. Prior to March 2021, less than 0.7% of the Indian population was infected with COVID-19. This current second wave took only 2 months to infect an additional ~0.36% of the population, and India is now recording over 0.4 million new cases per day (as of 23 April 2021). The true number is probably even higher, with some estimates putting the number of daily new cases at over 1 million, more than five times the officially recorded number1.

www.nature.com
Related
Public HealthSlate

Vietnam Detects New Highly Transmissible Coronavirus Variant

Vietnam says it has discovered a new coronavirus variant that is highly transmissible and could help explain the recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the country. Vietnam’s health authorities carried out genetic sequencing and determined the new variant was a mixture of the COVID-19 strains that were first detected in the United Kingdom and India. “That the new one is an Indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the UK variant is very dangerous,” Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said at a government meeting. Long said that lab tests suggest this new variant could spread more easily. “The characteristic of this strain is that it spreads quickly in the air,” he added. “The concentration of virus in the throat fluid increases rapidly and spreads very strongly to the surrounding environment.”
MarketsMetro International

India accelerates vaccine supplies in fight against COVID-19

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s Serum Institute will increase production of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines by nearly 40% in June, officials said on Monday, in the first step towards alleviating a shortage that has worsened the country’s battle with coronavirus. The world’s second most-populous nation has struggled with a catastrophic outbreak of...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variants

HANOI (Reuters) -Authorities in Vietnam have detected a new coronavirus variant that is a combination of the Indian and UK COVID-19 variants and spreads quickly by air, the health minister said on Saturday. After successfully containing the virus for most of last year, Vietnam is grappling with a rise in...
Public HealthThe Guardian

India Covid variant spreading across England, data shows

The coronavirus variant of concern first detected in India is continuing to spread across England, with cases emerging beyond “hotspot” areas, data suggests. The variant, known as B.1.617.2, is thought to be driving a rise in Covid cases in parts of the UK and is believed to be both more transmissible than the variant first detected in Kent, which previously dominated, and somewhat more resistant to Covid vaccines, particularly after just one dose.
WorldWorld Socialist Web Site

UK COVID cases rise due to ending containment and spread of Indian variant

Coronavirus cases in England have begun to rise once more, after being in decline for weeks, due to the reopening of the economy and widespread circulation of the highly transmissible Indian variant (B.1.617.2). On Friday, the health ministry announced that the R (reproduction) rate in England has risen to between...
Public HealthScientist

WHO Updates the Nomenclature of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

The naming of variants of SARS-CoV-2 has been a bit slapdash. Different databases that share the sequences of the virus have different nomenclature norms. For instance, the variant that emerged in the United Kingdom is called B.1.1.7 on the Pango platform, but is called 20I/S:501Y.V1 on Nextstrain. Yesterday (May 31), the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest (VOI) and variants of concern (VOC) will be named based on the Greek alphabet for purposes of public discourse.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 may be more transmissible and pathogenic due to spike cleavage

In a new research paper currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server, a research group from the United Kingdom (UK) provides experimental evidence that B.1.617 lineage of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2) – also known as the Indian variant of concern – shows enhanced cleavage of spike glycoprotein by furin, which can enhance its transmissibility and pathogenic traits.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Eurofins Launches a New Multiplex PCR Assay for Rapid Detection of the B.1.617 "India” SARS-CoV-2 Variant

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) announces the launch of its GSD NovaType III SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay, developed for the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern including B.1.617 ("India”), B.1.427/B.1.429 ("California/USA”), B.1.351 ("South Africa”) or P.1 ("Brazil”). The assay facilitates the identification of the relevant mutations E484Q, E484K and L452R in one reaction combined with the simultaneous discrimination from the S gene E484 wildtype variant. These mutations have been associated with reports of potential decreased efficacy of certain vaccines and an increase in the transmissibility of the virus.
CancerNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 variants, spike mutations and immune escape

Although most mutations in the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genome are expected to be either deleterious and swiftly purged or relatively neutral, a small proportion will affect functional properties and may alter infectivity, disease severity or interactions with host immunity. The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in late 2019 was followed by a period of relative evolutionary stasis lasting about 11 months. Since late 2020, however, SARS-CoV-2 evolution has been characterized by the emergence of sets of mutations, in the context of ‘variants of concern’, that impact virus characteristics, including transmissibility and antigenicity, probably in response to the changing immune profile of the human population. There is emerging evidence of reduced neutralization of some SARS-CoV-2 variants by postvaccination serum; however, a greater understanding of correlates of protection is required to evaluate how this may impact vaccine effectiveness. Nonetheless, manufacturers are preparing platforms for a possible update of vaccine sequences, and it is crucial that surveillance of genetic and antigenic changes in the global virus population is done alongside experiments to elucidate the phenotypic impacts of mutations. In this Review, we summarize the literature on mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, the primary antigen, focusing on their impacts on antigenicity and contextualizing them in the protein structure, and discuss them in the context of observed mutation frequencies in global sequence datasets.
ScienceNature.com

Cross-reactive antibody immunity against SARS-CoV-2 in children and adults

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a novel beta-coronavirus that has emerged and caused a global pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).1,2 Clinical manifestations of COVID-19 are age dependent, with children appearing to be less vulnerable than adults to severe disease.3,4 It has been reported that a subset of children and adults without previous infection had higher levels of humoral and cellular immunity to SARS-CoV-2, which may influence disease severity.5,6,7,8 Another study found that children who had never been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 had higher levels of cross-reactive antibodies to the spike glycoprotein subunit S2 of SARS-CoV-2 than adults.9 These findings raise the hypothesis that children may have a higher degree of preexisting cross-reactive immunity that provides some level of protection from severe COVID-19. In this study, we determined antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in adults after infection and compared these responses in both children and adults with no prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, we mapped antibody epitopes elicited after infection, and cross-reactive antibody epitopes without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, at high resolution using SARS-CoV-2 spike protein peptide arrays.