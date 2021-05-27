Cancel
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, Nvidia Or Pinduoduo?

By Henry Khederian
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Ford, Nvidia and Pinduoduo.

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $13 to $17.

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a Hold and raised the price target from $575 to $600.

BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya also maintained a Buy on Nvidia and lifted the price target from $700 to $750.

Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap maintained Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $190 to $168.

