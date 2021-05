Sartell Youth Hockey is now conducting its annual Scheels Gift Card/Gun Raffle with a grand prize of $1,699.99; 100 prizes in total; 1:20 odds. Drawing is Sunday, June 13. Winners can choose the awarded firearm, with proper credentials, or a gift card for the awarded value. The gift card is redeemable for any merchandise in the St. Cloud store. Purchase tickets at both Blue Line Bar & Grill locations, the Firing Line Indoor Range & Gun Shop or from SYHA members. For more information and a list of prize values, visit sartellhockeyraffle.com.