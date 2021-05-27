Lutcher Weather Forecast
LUTCHER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
