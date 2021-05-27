Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lutcher, LA

Lutcher Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 5 days ago

LUTCHER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aDEwz6L00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher, LA
5
Followers
50
Post
287
Views
ABOUT

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lutcher, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Lutcher Weather Forecast#Nws Data#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lutcher, LAPosted by
Lutcher Digest

Get weather-ready — Lutcher’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lutcher: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then widespread fog during night; Wednesday, May 19: Widespread fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Lutcher, LAPosted by
Lutcher Digest

Lutcher is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LUTCHER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lutcher. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lutcher, LAPosted by
Lutcher (LA) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Lutcher — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LUTCHER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lutcher. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!