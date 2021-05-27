Cancel
Lordsburg, NM

Lordsburg is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Lordsburg Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LORDSBURG, NM) A sunny Thursday is here for Lordsburg, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lordsburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDEwwSA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lordsburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

