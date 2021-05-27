Secret Exercise Tricks for Getting a Leaner, Fitter Body After 40

Catching a movie in a theater is a great experience, from the smell of popcorn to the excitement of the big screen. But sometimes you just want to want to relax at home and watch a trashy movie on Netflix. The same principle can be applied to your fitness routine. Sure, being around others at the gym can drive your competitive side and encourage you to work harder. But sometimes you don’t want to have to fight for popular machines or deal with the showoffs. You can get just as thorough a workout at home — the key is getting the right equipment. Just like a beautiful rug ties the room together, a proper weight bench can make your home office/game room/garage/nursery feel like a proper home gym.