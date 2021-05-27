Secret Exercise Tricks for Getting a Leaner, Fitter Body After 40
So many things change when you reach the age of 40. Sure, your body changes—including your hormones, your muscle mass, and your metabolism—but so do your interests and your responsibilities. If you're in the corporate world, maybe you're having to focus more of your attention on perfecting your management skills than your creative ones. If you love to eat, maybe you're learning how to elevate your healthier home-chef skills to feel better. If you need edification from pop culture, you may find that you're getting more out of watching documentaries than superhero films.www.eatthis.com