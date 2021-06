A "gutted" Scott Parker said Fulham need to make "big decisions" on how to survive in the Premier League but refused to answer questions on his own future at the club. Parker has overseen both of those drops into the Championship, first taking over from Claudio Ranieri in the Cottagers' doomed 2018/19 campaign, but after leading his former club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last August he has again fallen short in his first full season as a top-flight manager.