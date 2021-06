Despite the fact that she is not actually single — that she is in fact rumored to be “full-on dating” her former fiancé, Ben Affleck — Jennifer Lopez certainly seems to be seeing a lot of ex activity since calling off her engagement to A-Rod. First, it was Affleck, reportedly “flooding” her inbox with flirty emails. Then came Diddy, sharing a thought-provoking throwback photo of the couple holding hands circa the year 2000. Now, we have ex-husband Marc Anthony, apparently seen hanging out with the Hustlers star in Miami last week. Springtime for J.Lo, indeed.