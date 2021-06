Heaven gained the most incredible angel Thursday. May Mary was the definition of independence and determination. She was a social butterfly who cared so deeply for all those around her. May Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief stay at the Sturgeon Hospital. An adored mother, wife, mother-in-law and grandmother, many happy memories will live on through her daughter, Joanne (Gordon); daughter-in-law, Debbie; and seven grandchildren, Courtney (Cam), Sarah, Alyssa (Zach), James, Mike, Christine (Nathan) and Joey.